North Korea warns U.S. over again listing it as a sponsor of terrorism

North Korea warned Saturday that the U.S. will “pay dearly” if it re-lists Pyongyang as a state sponsor of terrorism following the murder of leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother in Malaysia last month.

Kim Jong Nam, 45, was killed on Feb. 13 at a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport in an attack with VX nerve agent, which is considered a weapon of mass destruction.

Seoul has said from the start that the isolated North is behind the Cold War-style assassination.

South Korean and Japanese media, citing diplomatic sources, have reported that the U.S. has been mulling placing the North back on its terrorism list, which includes Iran and Syria.

“The U.S. will keenly realize how dearly it has to pay for its groundless accusations against the dignified” North if it re-lists it, the regime’s foreign ministry spokesman told the state-run news agency, KCNA.

The spokesman maintained that Pyongyang opposes “all forms of terrorism” and accused the U.S. of trying to tarnish its reputation.

“Gone are the days when the U.S. could stigmatize at random to oppress those countries incurring its displeasure while having the world under its control,” the official added.

The nuclear-armed North was first designated a state sponsor of terrorism in 1987 after its agents bombed a South Korean plane, killing all 115 on board.

It was taken off the list in 2008 after Pyongyang took steps toward freezing its nuclear facilities.

However, since then the North has resumed its activities, conducting four atomic tests and numerous missile tests despite the fact that they are banned under several U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The North has denied any involvement in Kim Jong Nam’s murder, accusing the South, the U.S. and Malaysia of a “smear campaign.”

Two women — one Vietnamese and one Indonesian — have been arrested over the murder.

The only North Korean to have been detained, Ri Jong Chol, was released Friday due to lack of evidence.

Ri has denied any role in the assassination and accused of Malaysian police trying to frame him with “fabricated evidence” to defame the North.