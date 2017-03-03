Sessions to recuse himself from Russia election-meddling probe but Democrats demand ouster, allege perjury

Under growing pressure from Democrats and Republicans alike, Attorney General Jeff Sessions agreed Thursday to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. His action followed revelations he twice met with the Russian ambassador and didn’t say so when pressed by Congress.

Sessions rejected any suggestion that he tried to mislead anyone about his contacts with the Russian, saying: “That is not my intent. That is not correct.”

The attorney general said he made his decision after his staff recommended that he recuse himself from any investigation related to the Trump campaign, since he had been involved in that campaign.

Sessions added that his announcement “should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation.”

The White House has stood behind Sessions, though officials said they first learned about his contacts with the ambassador from a reporter Wednesday night. President Donald Trump said he had “total” confidence in him and didn’t think he needed to step aside from the investigation.

The Justice Department has maintained there was nothing improper about Sessions’ contacts or his answers to Congress, while the continuing allegations of Russian interference in American politics spurred Democratic calls for Sessions not only to recuse himself but to resign.

Sessions has faced increasing demands that he resolve the seeming contradiction between his two conversations in the summer and fall with Moscow’s U.S. envoy, Sergey Kislyak, and his sworn statements to Congress in January, when he said he had not had communications with Russians during the campaign.

Calling for Sessions to resign, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi accused him of “lying under oath.” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said a special prosecutor should be appointed to examine whether the federal investigation into the Kremlin’s meddling in the U.S. election — and into possible contacts between Trump associates and Russians — had been compromised by Sessions. Democrats also sought a criminal perjury investigation.

“There’s nothing wrong with meeting with the Russian ambassador. If there was nothing wrong, why don’t you just tell the truth?” Schumer said. “It was definitely extremely misleading to say the least”

There’s no need, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer. “There’s nothing to recuse himself from,” Spicer said in an interview with Fox News. He said that Sessions was “100 percent straight” about his contacts with Russia and that people playing politics with the issue “should be ashamed of themselves.”

At least three House Republicans — Reps. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, Darrell Issa of California and Tom Cole of Oklahoma — have said they want Sessions to withdraw from the inquiry. And GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said that while Sessions was a former colleague and a friend, “I think it would be best for him and for the country to recuse himself.”

The attorney general “is going to need to recuse himself at this point,” Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told MSNBC.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, said he thought Sessions “needs to clarify what these meetings were.” He said it isn’t unusual for members of Congress to meet with ambassadors, but he added that if a question arose about the integrity of a federal investigation, “I think it’d be easier” for an attorney general to step away.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sessions should only recuse himself if he is a subject of the probe.

In a statement late Wednesday, Sessions claimed: “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the disclosure of the talks with Kislyak “the latest attack against the Trump administration by partisan Democrats.” She said Sessions “met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony.”

Sessions had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors last year in his role as a U.S. senator and senior member of the Armed Services Committee, and had two separate interactions with Kislyak, the department confirmed.

One was a visit in September in his capacity as a senator, similar to meetings with envoys from Britain, China, Germany and other nations, the department said.

The other occurred in a group setting following a Heritage Foundation speech that Sessions gave during the Republican National Convention, when several ambassadors — including the Russian — approached him after the talk as he was leaving the stage, according to the department.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he did not know about the meetings but it was normal for Russian diplomats to meet with U.S. lawmakers.

Likewise, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told AP that meetings with American political figures were part of the embassy’s “everyday business.”

Revelations of the contacts, first reported by The Washington Post, came amid a disclosure by three administration officials that White House lawyers have instructed aides to Trump to preserve materials that could be connected to Russian meddling in the American political process.

The officials who confirmed that staffers were instructed to comply with preservation-of-materials directions did so on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly disclose the memo from White House counsel Don McGahn.

The pressure on Sessions comes at a time when Trump and Republicans who control Congress are trying to move past early administration missteps and focus on issues important to them including immigration, tax cuts and repealing the Obamacare health care law.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded last year that Russia hacked and leaked Democratic emails during the election campaign as part of an effort to tilt the vote in Trump’s favor. The Kremlin has denied the allegations.

Sessions is one of many “subjects” of a wide-ranging government investigation of any contacts between the Trump’s campaign and associates and Russia’s government and individuals associated with it, said two U.S. officials familiar with the investigation.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Sessions was not now a “target” of the probe, which they said is being conducted by the FBI, the Treasury Department, the CIA and the National Security Agency, assisted by some allied intelligence services.

The investigation, one of the officials said, has a number of subjects because there have been numerous contacts between associates of Trump, including ousted national security advisor Michael Flynn, and the Russian Embassy in Washington and, particularly, Russian and some Ukrainian businessmen and companies.

The fact that Sessions is a subject of the probe is not necessarily suggestive of any wrongdoing, the officials said.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee asked the FBI to launch a criminal investigation into Sessions’ statements to Congress about his communication with Russian officials.

Trump has accused officials in former Democratic President Barack Obama’s administration of trying to discredit him with questions about Russia contacts. The White House dismissed the revelation of the Sessions meetings as a partisan attack, saying on Thursday that Sessions’ contacts with the ambassador had been as a member of the Armed Services Committee.

Trump fired Flynn last month after it emerged that the retired lieutenant general had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with Kislyak before Trump’s swearing-in on Jan. 20, and then misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

Trump called frequently during his campaign for improved relations with Russia, drawing criticism from Democrats and some Republicans given that ties have been deeply strained in recent years over Moscow’s military interference in Ukraine, military support for President Bashar Assad in Syria and President Vladimir Putin’s intolerance of political dissent.

