Ryan slammed as ‘coward’ by protesters during Rhode Island visit, says GOP health bill coming on weekend

Around 200 people chanted “Coward!” and booed as Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan attended an event in the heavily Democratic state.

A strong police presence kept the crowd across the street from a Providence office building, where Ryan was meeting Thursday with Year Up, a nonprofit career training organization.

Ryan was not seen entering the building, but a motorcade believed to be carrying him pulled into an alley, where there’s a back entrance, away from protesters.

“We want him to hear loud and clear that his values are Wall Street values, they’re not Rhode Island values,” said Georgia Hollister Isman, the state director of Rhode Island Working Families. “We’re also here in solidarity with our friends in Wisconsin who’ve been trying for months to get a town hall meeting with him.”

The demonstrators said they were protesting the policies of Republicans including Ryan and President Donald Trump. People carried signs that said, “No Ban No Wall” and “Hey! Wisconsin we found him!”

“No matter where he goes, wherever he takes his radically dangerous Ryan-Trump agenda, the resistance will be there to meet him,” said state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, a Providence Democrat, who spoke to the crowd through a megaphone.

The protesters said their ire wasn’t aimed at Year Up, which offers low-income young adults six months of intensive career training followed by a six-month internship with one of its corporate partners.

But its board president, Paul Salem, is with a private equity firm whose members have donated to the GOP. Campaign finance records collected by the Center for Responsive Politics show people with Providence Equity Partners gave more than $700,000 to groups associated with the Republican Party and candidates in the 2016 election cycle.

Ryan meanwhile told Republican lawmakers Thursday that leaders plan to draft legislation this weekend revamping the nation’s health care system, the latest indication that party leaders are trying to surge ahead despite persistent disputes over what the measure should look like.

Ryan described the timetable at a closed-door meeting of GOP lawmakers, according to Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo. The meeting came as Republicans continue their push to try repealing former President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it with their own plan.

Ryan told reporters later that “we will soon introduce legislation” overhauling the health care law. He said Republicans “are united and we are determined” to act.

Republicans have hit internal roadblocks for years in their effort to repeal that 2010 statute. While disputes remain over taxes and other issues, Republicans say party leaders want the House to approve legislation in the next few weeks in hopes of letting the Senate consider the bill before Congress takes an early April break.

Underscoring the effort’s sensitivity, one author of the emerging bill was resorting to unusually secretive steps to prevent details from circulating.

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, was showing a draft of his panel’s portion of the bill to Republicans on that committee in its offices, according to one GOP lawmaker and a congressional aide. Legislators were not given copies of that draft, a week after an earlier version of the measure was leaked to reporters and lobbyists.

The lawmaker and aide described the unusual procedures on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss them publicly.

Obama’s law expanded Medicaid to more lower-income people, a move that 31 states accepted — along with billions in added federal payments to cover it.

The GOP plan being developed would provide money for those states and for the 19 states — mostly run by Republicans — that didn’t expand Medicaid.

One of the most contentious of the remaining proposals is a new tax, backed by Ryan, that would be imposed on part of the value of expensive employer-provided health care plans. Many Republicans, though, are reluctant to vote for a tax increase — a sure way to invite challengers in primary elections.