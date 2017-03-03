Surviving Vietnamese twin meets Emperor, Empress

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met with a Vietnamese man who was surgically separated from his twin brother with Japanese help.

The meeting took place Thursday at a reception held for the couple at a Hanoi hotel where they are staying as part of a six-day official visit through Sunday. It was hosted by Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Kunio Umeda and his wife.

Duc and his brother, Nguyen Viet, were born in 1981. They were separated at a hospital in Vietnam in 1988 with help from Japan. Duc, 36, is employed there as a clerical employee. Viet died in 2007.

The Empress told Duc: “I believe that everyone is very happy to know that you are fine. I hope you and your family will remain healthy.”

The Emperor shook hands with Duc and his wife, Thanh Tuyen, 34, and said, “I feel sorry that Viet has died, but I’m happy because Duc is fine.”

Duc told the couple that he, as a bridge between Vietnam and Japan, hopes to help the two countries strengthen exchanges.

Duc, who named his twin children after Mount Fuji and cherry blossoms, said he wants to continue working hard to promote bilateral relations.

Nguyen Duc was born conjoined to his brother in a region where the U.S. military used toxic defoliants during the Vietnam War.