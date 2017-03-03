Japan consumer center warns of burn dangers from beauty salons’ use of ultrasound device

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan has issued a warning after receiving reports of some 20 cases in which consumers have sustained burns and swollen skin after using a beauty treatment involving an ultrasonic device over the past four years.

The device, called High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, or HIFU, is usually used to treat prostatomegaly. It generates ultrasonic waves on parts of the body to create heat under the skin without damaging the surface, the center said Thursday.

At least 20 beauty salons boast on their websites that their HIFU treatments can reduce fat or make faces slimmer. It is illegal for aestheticians who don’t have a doctor’s license to use the device.

One damage report last October was from a woman in her 30s from Kanagawa Prefecture who suffered abdominal burns after the treatment. Another woman, also in her 30s from Aichi Prefecture, reported to the center in November 2015 that her face had swollen and she had blisters and other wounds.

Salons have claimed that the treatment is safe and have failed to warn customers before the treatment of the burn risk, according to the consumer center.

The center urged people not to take the treatment at beauty salons without checking to learn if they entail any risks.