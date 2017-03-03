Kagoike badgered LDP, Osaka Ishin politicians for help on school land deal

Yasunori Kagoike, head of Osaka-based Moritomo Gakuen, visited the office of Diet lawmaker Yoshitada Konoike of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party 15 times for help getting a discount on state land for his private elementary school project, it was learned Thursday.

A secretary to the former LDP minister in charge of disaster control also said he held 10 talks on the matter with the Kinki Regional Finance Bureau, part of the Finance Ministry, and the West Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, part of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

The secretary said Kagoike made initial contact with Konoike via Osamu Kurokawa, a Hyogo Prefectural Assemblyman who was previously his secretary, on Aug. 5, 2013.

According to Konoike’s current secretary at his office in Kobe, reports are drafted on visitors and their requests and faxed to Konoike’s Tokyo office.

According to the reports, which were shown to reporters, Kurokawa said Tsukamoto Kindergarten, an ultranationalist school run by Moritomo Gakuen, hoped to build a new elementary school and lease a state-owned plot of land for it in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture.

The government made it clear that national land tracts ought to be purchased if they are intended to be used for schools, but Kurokawa said Kagoike wanted to just lease the land for the time being.

Kagoike directly contacted Konoike’s office a month later. According to the secretary’s report, written on Sept. 9, the regional finance bureau was considering letting Kagoike lease the land for seven to eight years before purchase.

On Oct. 12, Konoike then met with the president of Moritomo Gakuen and his wife in his office. According to the secretary’s report, Kagoike asked the veteran LDP lawmaker to put “political pressure” on the bureau to clear the deal and voiced hopes for a discount on the assessed value of the plot.

The secretary said he was thinking Konoike’s office “is not a realtor” but did not say so at the meeting.

Kagoike continued his lobbying into the following year.

In January 2014, he told the secretary that he hoped to see the annual leasing fee drop to ¥25 million from ¥35 million, and the acquisition cost drop to ¥700 million or ¥800 million from ¥1.5 billion.

In January 2015, he reportedly asked Konoike’s side to persuade the finance bureau to lower its charges for the land because he thought they were too high.

In the meantime, Osaka Prefectural Assemblyman Takahiro Nakagawa of Osaka Ishin no Kai told reporters Friday that Kagoike approached him for help in December 2014 after the prefecture’s council on private schools put its decision on whether to grant Kagoike permission to open an elementary school on the back burner.

Nakagawa said he confirmed with the officials in charge how the case was being discussed, but denied receiving any reward from Kagoike.

At an extraordinary meeting the next month, the council concluded that permission could be given to Kagoike.

The opposition Democratic Party called on Friday for Kagoike to be summoned to the Diet to shed light on the shady deal.

Kazuya Shimba, chair of the DP’s Diet Affairs Committee, said he asked LDP counterpart Masaji Matsuyama to cooperate in summoning Kagoike as an unsworn witness.

Shimba also said he called for summoning Hidenori Sakota, former head of the Finance Ministry’s Financial Bureau, who was involved in the negotiations with Kagoike. He now heads the National Tax Administration.

After getting the request, Matsuyama told reporters “hauling Mr. Kagoike to the Diet cannot be made mandatory because he holds no public office.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also sounded unwilling to call Kagoike to the Diet.

“Generally speaking, investigations into issues that have no illegalities should be conducted carefully.”