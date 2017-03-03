Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco to open more vape stores nationwide

Philip Morris Japan Ltd. said Thursday that it will open a store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Friday to sell its smokeless tobacco device iQOS.

Also on Thursday, Japan Tobacco Inc. opened to the media a special shop in Fukuoka that will sell its smokeless tobacco device Ploom Tech, starting on Friday.

The Ginza outlet is the eighth iQOS store in Japan and will be the flagship shop for the electronic device in the country.

Sales of the iQOS, the pioneer in the smokeless tobacco market, have reached 3 million units since its launch in 2014.

The product continues to be in short supply. It has gained popularity because it does not release secondhand smoke.

Japan Tobacco’s Fukuoka shop is the first outlet specializing in Ploom Tech, which is currently marketed exclusively in that city.

The sales area will expand to include Tokyo in June. Nationwide sales are expected to start in the first half next year.

Paul Riley, president of Philip Morris Japan, said he welcomed Japan Tobacco’s entry into the smokeless tobacco market.

He expressed hope that smokeless tobacco will account for more than 50 percent of the overall Japanese tobacco market by 2020. The share was slightly over 5 percent as of the end of 2016, according to an estimate by Japan Tobacco.