Tokyo stocks dragged down by profit-taking

Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, weighed down by profit-taking.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 95.63 points, or 0.49 percent, to end at 19,469.17. On Thursday, the key market gauge jumped 171.26 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 6.64 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,558.05, after gaining 11.60 points the previous day.

Stocks came under pressure from selling to lock in profits after the Nikkei average surged about 460 points in the three sessions through Thursday.

Investor sentiment was dampened by a fall in U.S. equities Thursday following the previous day’s surge, brokers said.

Buying was held in check prior to the weekend and a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in Chicago later Friday, they said.

A halt to the yen’s weakening against the dollar put another damper on stocks.

Stock prices were pushed down by position-adjustment selling ahead of the weekend, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

But Miura said stocks’ downside was limited “as the dollar stayed above the ¥114 line.”

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department, also took a bullish view.

“Investor worries about a stronger yen receded” as expectations grew for the Fed’s interest rate hike this month, Ichikawa said.

The expectations were fueled by comments by dovish Federal Reserve Board Gov. Jerome Powell on Thursday hinting that an interest rate hike in March is likely.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,256 to 617 in the TSE’s first section, while 130 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.7 billion shares from Thursday’s 2.2 billion.

Electronics parts-makers Tokyo Electron, Sumco and Shin-Etsu Chemical met with selling after their U.S. peers lost ground in New York trading Thursday.

Other major losers included oil companies Inpex, Japex, JX Holdings and Showa Shell.

By contrast, Nintendo attracted purchases after the company launched its new video game console, Nintendo Switch, on Friday.

Fast Retailing was buoyant following its announcement Thursday that sales at the company’s Uniqlo casual wear chain grew 5.2 percent year-on-year in February, brokers said.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average shed 150 points to close at 19,470.