Dollar moves narrowly in Tokyo ahead of Yellen speech

The dollar moved narrowly in Tokyo trading Friday ahead of speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer later in the day.

The dollar stood at ¥114.26-26 at 5 p.m., up from ¥114.18-19 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0520-0521, down from $1.0539-0539, and at ¥120.21-21, down from ¥120.35-35.

Market players largely opted to wait and see the speeches amid growing expectations for an early interest rate increase in the United States.

The market consensus is that the Fed will raise short-term interest rates this month, an official at a major Japanese bank said.

The dollar was “hit by position-adjustment selling” following its recent rapid rise on a series of comments by Fed policymakers signaling an early interest rate increase, a foreign exchange brokerage official said.

The dollar was also pressured by a decline in Japanese stock prices and a slight fall in U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading, dealers said.

“But the dollar’s downside was limited as Yellen and Fischer are expected to reiterate that an interest rate increase is imminent,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

“The dollar could rise above ¥115 around the time of the speeches,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The dollar reacted little to a series of Japanese economic data releases, including data that showed the first increase in 13 months in core consumer prices, excluding fresh food prices, in January.