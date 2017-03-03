Malaysian police release North Korean man held in connection with recent airport VX attack

Malaysian police Friday released a North Korean man detained in connection with the fatal poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Ri Jong Chol, so far the only North Korean arrested over the murder at Kuala Lumpur International Airport two weeks ago, will be deported from Malaysia to North Korea for visa violations, the country’s police chief said via text message.

With seven other North Korean men believed to be involved in the incident still at large, the release of Ri underscores the difficulty investigators face piecing together the Feb. 13 killing, observers said.

Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed Thursday that Malaysia decided to release Ri on Friday due to lack of sufficient evidence, and deport him for having “no valid travel documents.”

Kim Jong Nam, who was found with a diplomatic passport bearing the name Kim Chol, died some 15 to 20 minutes after having the lethal VX nerve agent wiped on his face by two women, according to police.

Ri had allegedly given the two women and others a ride to the airport, but he insisted his car was missing and he did not know the two women, local reports said, adding that the police have so far failed to find the car.

The 46-year-old North Korean man was arrested on Feb. 17 and his remand period ended Friday. North Korea had called for his release.

The two women charged with the murder Wednesday — one Indonesian and the other Vietnamese — have denied any wrongdoing.

In the latest sign that its diplomatic ties with North Korea are souring in the wake of the apparent assassination, Malaysia on Friday ramped up the pressure on Pyongyang, issuing a statement condemning the use of a banned toxic chemical weapon.

The Foreign Ministry said it was “greatly concerned” with the use of the toxic chemical and condemned the use of such a chemical weapon under any circumstances. “Its use at a public place could have endangered the general public,” said.

Malaysia “is in close contact” with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate the recent incident, the ministry said, adding the country “does not produce, stockpile, import, export or use” such prohibited toxic chemicals as VX.

North Korea has rejected the view that the lethal, internationally banned nerve substance was used to kill one of its citizens, steering clear of naming him as Kim Jong Nam, and has requested samples taken by investigators be sent to an international chemical weapons body.

On Thursday, Ri Tong Il, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations, told a news conference that it made no sense to say the two women used such a deadly toxin without also killing or sickening themselves and people around them.

Ri said Kim had a history of heart problems and had been hospitalized in the past. He said he understood that Malaysian officials found medication for diabetes, heart problems and high blood pressure in Kim’s belongings and concluded he wasn’t fit to travel.

“This is a strong indication that the cause of death is a heart attack,” Ri said.

North Korea does not acknowledge that it was Kim Jong Nam who died. Instead, it refers to the victim as Kim Chol, the name on the diplomatic passport he was carrying. Malaysia has confirmed that the victim was Kim Jong Nam.

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar brushed off Ri’s claim of a heart attack.

“We have our experts who are qualified to determine the cause of death of Kim Chol. Our investigations, supported by expert reports, confirmed that Kim Chol was murdered. North Korea can say what they like but the facts remain,” Khalid said.