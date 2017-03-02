Scientist suspect tiny tubes in Canada rock may be oldest known fossils, dating back 4.3 billion years

Tiny tubes and filaments in some Canadian rock appear to be the oldest known fossils, giving new support to some ideas about how life began, a new study says.

The features are mineralized remains of what appear to be bacteria that lived some 3.77 billion to 4.28 billion years ago, the scientists said. That would surpass the 3.7 billion years assigned to some other rock features found in Greenland, which were proposed to be fossils last August.

Such early-life findings are not as clear-cut as, say, digging up a dinosaur bone. The key question is always whether the rock features were really produced by living things. The new study hasn’t convinced everybody.

The new results come from examining rock found along the eastern shore of Hudson Bay in northern Quebec. The microscopic filaments and tubes, composed of an iron oxide called hematite, appeared within a rock type called jasper. A single strand may represent a chain of cells.

Matthew Dodd of University College London, an author of the study published Wednesday by Nature, said the microbes lived near a vent in the seafloor where water was heated by a volcano. Since the fossils are nearly as old as Earth, which formed some 4.5 billion years ago, the finding supports previous indications that life may have begun in such an environment, he said.

He and colleagues presented several lines of evidence to support the idea that the filaments and tubes are signatures of past life. But two experts who’ve previously reported similar findings said they’re not convinced.

“I would say they are not fossils,” Martin J. Van Kranendonk of the University of New South Wales in Australia, who reported the Greenland findings last year, wrote in an email.

The paper’s evidence for a biological origin falls short, he said.

Abigail Allwood, a NASA geologist, said the authors have produced “one of the most detailed cases yet made” for evidence of life in rocks older than 3.5 billion years.

But “it’s an extraordinary claim to make and you do need extraordinary evidence,” she said.

While the rock features could be signs of past life, she said, “I think the jury is still out a little bit.”

Stronger evidence for ancient fossils comes from several findings in rocks at around 3.5 billion years old, she said.

Even at the lower end of the spectrum, “the microfossils we discovered are about 300 million years older” than any runners-up, said Dominic Papineau, a professor at University College London who made the discovery.

The fact that life kick-started not long after Earth formed suggests it could also emerge on watery worlds outside our solar system at comparable stages of formation, the scientists said.

“If life happened so quickly on Earth, then could we expect it to be a simple process that could start on other planets?” asked lead author Dodd, a graduate student at the London Centre for Nanotechnology.

Earth and Mars had liquid water on their surfaces at the same time, he noted.

“We could expect to find evidence for past life on Mars 4 billion years ago,” Dodd said.

It may also be true, he added, that Earth was “just a special case.”

The tiny fossils — half the width of a human hair and up to half-a-millimetre in length — take the form of blood-red tubes and filaments formed by ocean-dwelling bacteria that fed on iron.

Locked inside white, flower-like quartz structures known to harbor fossils, they were found along what were once warm-water vents on the ocean floor, most often in deep waters.

Such iron-rich, hydrothermal systems exist today, and are home to bacteria that may be similar to those unearthed by Dodd and his colleagues.

Known as the Nuvvuagittuq Supracrustal Belt, the site of the discovery contains some of the oldest sedimentary rocks known on Earth.

They formed between 3.77 and 4.29 billion years ago, and may have been the habitat for the planet’s first life forms.

It is still not known when, or where, life on Earth began, but these deep-sea vents are seen as a good candidate.

Earth is thought to be about 4.57 billion years old.

Previous claims of super-ancient fossils have been challenged by scientists asking whether they are, in fact, natural mineral formations of some kind.

“One of the big questions when it comes to early life studies is whether or not the organic carbon we find in these rocks is actually biological in origin,” explained Dodd.

The researchers used several methods to check, including laser-imaging to analyze the minerals associated with the organic material.

The presence of two in particular — apatite and carbonite — provide strong evidence or life, they said.

The flower-like quartz structures in which the tubes and filaments are embedded also have often been found in younger rock to contain traces of bacteria that consumed iron for energy.

The possibility that the microfossils were forged by temperature and pressure changes as the sediment formed were also examined, and excluded.

The new fossil find complements the recent discovery of 3.7-million year geological structures in Greenland called stromatolites.

While not fossils, stromatolites are made by microbial colonies, and form in the sunlit surface waters of the ocean.

The oldest microfossils previously reported were found in Western Australia and dated to 3.46 billion years ago, though some scientists say that these are not biological in origin.

Several other research institutions contributed to the new study, including the Geological Survey of Norway, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the University of Ottawa.