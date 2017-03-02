U.S. diplomats fear drastic Trump funding cuts

President Donald Trump’s review of government spending has forced U.S. diplomats to consider drastic budget cuts that they fear would harm their ability to head off conflict — and silence a superpower.

Already sidelined by Trump’s foreign policy inner circle, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s State Department has reportedly now been asked to suggest ways to slash 37 percent from its $50 billion budget.

Serving State Department staffers said budget negotiations are “in the early stages” — but there was no disguising the grim mood in the building, and former senior officials were scathing in their criticism of the idea.

Trump has promised the U.S. military its biggest funding increase in history, boosting the Pentagon’s budget to more than $600 billion with a hike greater than the State Department’s entire annual budget.

He proposes paying for this from the proceeds of increased growth and by making draconian cuts to several government programs and departments, including the State Department and its development agency USAID.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already signaled he may not allow such a massive cut to the department to pass, but Trump’s opening gambit is a sign of the low esteem he attaches to the department.

“It’s not like we have enough capacity right now,” said Ilan Goldenberg, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a former senior official at both State and the Pentagon.

Goldenberg said it would make no sense to gut the State Department just as Trump is demanding renewed efforts to conclude counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

When the U.S. military or its local allies defeat the jihadis, local authorities will need diplomatic and political support to rebuild communities and prevent an eventual slide back into violence.

But Trump made no mention of Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan — still host to more than 8,000 U.S. troops and the longest war in U.S. history — in a landmark speech to Congress on Tuesday laying out his priorities.

Despite his promises of a no-holds-barred administration, Trump is tiptoeing around U.S. military engagements and dialing back the threats of abandoning allies. It seems he is opting for an increasingly cautious approach to the world.

Although he vowed an aggressive new Iran posture and at one point questioned even basic U.S. policy to China, Trump has been slow to outline policies to back up the swagger. He has curtailed his nerve-rattling rhetoric about NATO and even his pledges of new cooperation with Russia.

“He’s still coloring within the Obama lines,” said Aaron David Miller, a Middle East expert at the Wilson Center who has advised Republican and Democratic presidents. “He’s reverted to a risk-averse, America-first, muscular American nationalism.”

According to Goldenberg, the Pentagon has often drawn up ambitious counterterrorism plans that rely upon State and USAID to work with local populations, only to find the diplomats lack the resources.

“The bottom line is if you actually ended up with this cut, it would be pretty devastating,” he warned.

Faced with multiple violent crises around the globe, the big-spending Pentagon could quickly find ways to spend Trump’s promised windfall — but even the military establishment has not welcomed his plan.

On Monday, 120 retired generals and admirals — including former CIA director and retired Gen. David Petraeus — signed a letter urging the president not to cut spending on diplomacy and foreign aid.

The officers argued that the State Department and development agencies’ work is “critical to preventing conflict and reducing the need to put our men and women in uniform in harm’s way.”

Trump’s serving defense secretary, retired Gen. Jim Mattis, has not spoken out about the budget debate. But in 2013, while he was still in uniform, he had a stark warning for Congress.

“If you don’t fund the State Department fully, then I need to buy more ammunition ultimately,” he said.

It may not come to that — even Republican senators like Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio have said they will oppose a drastic cut that might harm the safety of U.S. diplomats working overseas.

And Rubio said of the idea of cutting USAID: “Foreign aid is not charity. We must make sure it is well spent, but it is less than 1 percent of budget and critical to our national security.”

Tillerson, who has kept an extremely low profile since taking up his role, has made no public comment since reports of the planned cut and of low morale in his department surfaced.

Dozens of senior State Department positions are empty after the incoming administration elected to clear-out of figures who were seen as too close to outgoing president Barack Obama’s worldview.

With many of the seventh floor executive offices in State’s Foggy Bottom headquarters empty, Washington’s foreign policy is in the hands of a tiny circle of Trump’s White House advisers.

After his first choice for national security adviser was forced to resign amid controversy over his links to Russian officials, Trump’s strategy chief, avowed nationalist Steve Bannon, has his ear.

And the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is seen as setting the foreign policy agenda — more so than Tillerson himself, who has been conspicuously absent from several key meetings with foreign visitors.