Mild winter may see DC’s cherry blossoms peak in two weeks

A mild winter could mean the earliest bloom on record for Washington’s famous cherry trees, officials announced Wednesday.

National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Gay Vietzke announced Wednesday that the peak bloom is expected between March 14 and March 17. The National Park Service says the earliest recorded peak bloom for the trees is March 15.

Peak bloom means at least 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the city’s Tidal Basin are blossoming. Once peak bloom is reached, the blossoms can remain on the trees from four to 10 days.

Because of the early bloom, organizers of the National Cherry Blossom Festival have moved the festival’s start day earlier. It will now be held from March 15 to April 16.