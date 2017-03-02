Ibaraki woman to make film on soldier father’s life in postwar Vietnam

Until two years ago, Emiko Soeno didn’t know that her father was among the Imperial Japanese Army soldiers who remained in Vietnam after World War II, men who joined the Ho Chi Minh movement to win independence from French colonial rule.

Hoping to preserve this little-known part of Japanese-Vietnamese history, Soeno, a 57-year-old resident of Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, is producing a documentary about her father.

When Soeno visited Hanoi in spring 2015, a Japanese contact living there showed her a picture of Japanese soldiers who left Vietnam in 1954 after the fighting against France ended. In the picture, she found her late father.

Her father once said that he had met Ho Chi Minh, Soeno recalls, but he did not give details of his life in Vietnam, which he entered from China in 1945. He died in 2002 at the age of 82.

After returning from the trip to Hanoi, Soeno started to research her father’s nine years in Vietnam. She came to learn about former Japanese soldiers who chose not to leave Vietnam after the war and their Vietnamese wives and family members.

Of those who entered French Indochina during World War II, about 600 are said to have stayed in Vietnam and joined Ho Chi Minh’s League for the Independence of Vietnam, or Viet Minh. They mainly provided military training for local members of the independence movement.

From 1954, some of the soldiers returned to Japan, but initially they were not allowed to take their Vietnamese families with them.

Separated, both the soldiers and their families suffered from discrimination and prejudice on both sides, with the soldiers sometimes facing problems related to their long stays in the communist country.

“Every one of them had a unique story like a movie,” Soeno said, looking back on the interviews she conducted. “War has this kind of lasting effect. We should never engage in war.”

Soeno has been unable to discover everything about her father’s life in Vietnam but developed a strong desire to make a movie to shed more light on those who stayed behind.

Once completed, Soeno hopes to distribute DVDs of the documentary to junior and senior high schools for use in history classes. She is currently promoting a crowdfunding campaign.

On Thursday, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met with members of the Vietnamese families left behind by the Japanese.

“The hardships of the Japanese soldiers who remained in Vietnam after the war undoubtedly helped lay the foundation of Japan-Vietnam friendship today,” Soeno wrote on her crowdfunding site.

“As the daughter of my father and a Japanese citizen,” Soeno added, “I am determined to preserve this historical fact in video for generations to come in order to prevent it from being forgotten and contribute to the further development of friendship between the two countries.”