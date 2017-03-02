Askul warehouse blaze blamed on forklift tire friction with cardboard

A nearly two-week fire that disrupted online deliveries by Askul Corp. is likely to have been caused by a forklift operated in a cardboard storage space, sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, the forklift’s driver said the rear tires skidded on cardboard on the warehouse floor, causing friction and smoke when the driver was trying to load the cardboard onto a truck.

The local fire department received a call from an Askul worker on Feb. 16, saying cardboard boxes were on fire.

The fire, which started in a logistics warehouse of the office equipment supplier in the town of Miyoshi, Saitama Prefecture, consumed nearly two-thirds of the total floor space of the 72,000-sq.-meter facility before being confirmed as extinguished at 5 p.m. Tuesday, 12 days after the fire started, the prefectural government said.

A lack of openings on the warehouse exterior had hampered firefighters, while a small explosion inside the building briefly forced them to evacuate. People living in the vicinity were also advised to evacuate.

Askul was unable to accept online orders for about 30,000 products due to the fire, the Tokyo-based company said last week.