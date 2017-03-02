Stocks rise further on Trump speech

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, supported by an overnight advance on Wall Street on hopes for economic policies by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 171.26 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 19,564.80, the highest closing level since Jan. 4. On Wednesday, the key market gauge surged 274.55 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 11.60 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,564.69, after gaining 17.77 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks attracted hefty purchases following a surge in U.S. equities. The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record closing high above 21,000 on Wednesday, after Trump successfully wiped out investor worries over his economic policies in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Investors also took heart from the yen’s weakening against the dollar stemming from remarks on Wednesday by U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who suggested an early rate interest rate hike by the Fed, brokers said.

“But the market’s topside was capped as the yen didn’t fall as much as expected after the sharp rally in New York stocks,” said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

Investors “were still vigilant against the proposed border-adjustment tax in the United States and refrained from buying export-oriented issues actively,” said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co. The lack of reference to the measure in Trump’s speech increased investor concerns, he said.

Some market participants retreated to the sidelines ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen in Chicago, scheduled for Friday, brokers said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,457 to 421 in the TSE’s first section, while 124 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.210 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.993 billion shares.

Export-oriented names, including automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda, camera maker Canon and electronics giant Panasonic, were upbeat due to the weaker yen.

Construction machinery makers Komatsu, Kubota and Hitachi Construction were buoyant following Trump’s pledge in his speech to invest 1 trillion dollars in infrastructure development.

Mega-banks Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, as well as brokerage firm Nomura and insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life, attracted buying, after their U.S. peers gained ground in New York trading on Wednesday.

By contrast, Showa Denko met with selling after the industrial materials maker said Wednesday it will postpone again the announcement of its earnings for the business year that ended in December.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average climbed 230 points to close at 19,620.