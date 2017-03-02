Dollar tops ¥114 amid prospects of Fed rate hike

The dollar advanced above ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Thursday amid growing prospects of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this month.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.18-19, up from ¥113.49-50 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was unchanged at $1.0539-0539, and at ¥120.35-35, up from ¥119.61-62.

The greenback jumped as high as above ¥114.10 early in the morning after Fed Gov. Lael Brainard said in a speech that an additional hike in the central bank’s policy rate target “will likely be appropriate soon.”

The comment by Brainard, viewed as relatively dovish among Fed policymakers, came on top of the previous day’s hawkish remarks by New York Fed President William Dudley.

Currency markets have “considerably factored in a Fed rate hike this month,” said an official at a currency margin trading service provider. The U.S. central bank is scheduled to hold a policy-setting meeting on March 14-15.

The dollar’s topside, however, was limited at levels moderately above the ¥114 threshold.

“It’s difficult to begin dollar-buying in earnest before seeing the budget message of U.S. President Donald Trump expected to be sent (to Congress) later this month,” a trust bank official noted.

Traders also appeared to refrain from further dollar purchases in view of an anticipated increase in dollar sales by Japanese companies to repatriate overseas profits toward the end of fiscal 2016 on March 31.