China sends planes through Miyako Strait in large-scale drill

China’s navy carried out a large-scale drill through a strategic entryway into the Western Pacific Ocean between the Japanese islands of Miyako and Okinawa on Thursday as Beijing seeks to project its growing military power further into the Pacific.

The official Xinhua News Agency said fighters, bombers and early warning aircraft had flown through the Miyako Strait northeast of Taiwan and into the Pacific. The aircraft then carried out drills with Chinese warships in the area to improve interoperability, Xinhua said.

“This exercise is part of annual plans for the navy, is not aimed at a specific country or target, and accords with relevant international laws and norms,” the report added.

It was not immediately clear if the Chinese aircraft had entered Japanese airspace or if Tokyo scrambled Air Self-Defense fighters in response to the drill.

Thursday’s drill was the latest in a series of exercises over the past six months in the international but politically sensitive waters and airspace.

In December, China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, accompanied by three guided-missile destroyers and two frigates, cruised into the Western Pacific Ocean for the first time via the waterway.

A month before that, the ASDF scrambled aircraft in response to a flight by two Chinese fighters, bombers and surveillance planes through the area. In September, Beijing sent at least eight fighters and bombers through the area.

China’s military has also sent aircraft, including bombers and fighters, through the Tsushima Strait from the East China Sea into the Sea of Japan and back, most recently in early January.

Beijing has blasted Japan for hyping the flights, calling them part of “regular” drills, while Tokyo has said it will keep a steady eye on the “expanding and increasing” actions of the Chinese military in the area.

The drills come amid bad blood between the two Asian rivals as their dispute over the Japanese-controlled, China-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea continues to boil. This has prompted concern over prospects of an accidental clash near the tiny islets, which are known as Diaoyu in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, which also claims them.

While talks to establish a maritime and air communications protocol intended to prevent accidental clashes between aircraft and vessels have been ongoing between the two sides, implementation of the mechanism has been stalled since Japan effectively nationalized the Senkakus in 2012.

In the meantime, Beijing’s forays into the Western Pacific and East China Sea are expected to continue.

China’s air force announced in mid-September that it would be organizing “regular” exercises that fly past the so-called first island chain — a strategically important entryway into the Western Pacific that includes Japan’s Ryukyu Islands and Taiwan.

Experts say the extensive chains of Pacific islands that ring in China are seen by some in Beijing as a natural barrier that contains China and its navy. But other Chinese military theorists reportedly view the island chains more as benchmarks or springboards for Chinese military operations.