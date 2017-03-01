Raid in Yemen yielded data on al-Qaida’s explosives and plans, U.S. official says

U.S. special operations forces gathered valuable intelligence on al-Qaida’s affiliate in Yemen in a raid last month, including data on the explosives they are manufacturing and the plans they are developing, a senior U.S. official said Tuesday.

The official said a list describing the broad range of intelligence gains from the raid fills more than three pages. It includes information on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula’s training techniques and targeting priorities. Such intelligence gives insight into the group’s attack planning.

Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the operation, which ended in a fierce firefight. A U.S. Navy SEAL, 14 militants and several civilians were killed. Senior U.S. government and military officials — including President Donald Trump — have insisted that the raid was a success and that the military had collected critical information, including computers, cellphones and other data.

Among those killed was Chief Special Warfare Officer William “Ryan” Owens. Owen’s father, Bill, has called for an investigation into the raid’s planning and criticized the Trump administration for its timing. Six American soldiers were wounded, and a military aircraft had to be destroyed after a hard landing. The assault took place days after Trump’s inauguration.

Trump later said the raid had gleaned “important intelligence that will assist the U.S. in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world.”

The senior official said the fierce fight put up by militants inside the compound in Yemen testified to the value of the material they held.