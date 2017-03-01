Trump’s budget would slash diplomacy, foreign aid

The Trump administration is proposing a 37 percent cut to the budgets for diplomacy and foreign aid to help pay for increased military spending, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The steep cuts raised concerns among lawmakers and national security veterans about America’s ability to promote its values around the world and avert wars rather than fight them.

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio took to the Senate floor to describe foreign aid as a national security imperative. “I promise you, it’s going to be a lot harder to recruit someone to anti-Americanism and anti-American terrorism if the United States of America was the reason why they are even alive today,” said Rubio, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

David Petraeus, who headed the CIA after commanding U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, and a group of more than 100 national security experts echoed that sentiment, calling diplomacy “critical to keeping America safe.”

Officials familiar with the proposal said the reductions would be felt across the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Foreign development assistance, which is largely overseen by USAID, would take the biggest hit, but funding for State Department operations and staffing would also be affected.

The cuts are contained in a budget outline sent to federal departments this week. The outline suggests ways to achieve savings, but the budget process will involve negotiations with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as well as Congress. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether the outline directs the State Department or USAID to eliminate specific programs or would grant them some discretion.

Officials said a 37 percent cut would eliminate programs and likely cause staff reductions, including security contractors at diplomatic missions — a matter that became more sensitive after the deadly 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya. They said some overseas facilities and offices might have to be closed. The combined State Department/USAID budget this year was $50.1 billion, a little more than 1 percent of the total federal budget.

The State Department already has been bracing for budget cuts. Many of its bureaus went through exercises this year to see how they could function with 20 or 25 percent less money. Buyouts could help reduce the size of the diplomatic corps along with early retirements and layoffs, they found. Eliminating special envoys and special representatives could also yield savings. Only 11 of 32 such posts that existed during the Obama administration are currently filled.

USAID’s operations may be even more precarious. Numerous initiatives — including those dealing with global health, climate change and women’s issues — could face the ax. The officials expected a majority of USAID funding to be cut.

“The department is working with the White House and OMB to review its budget priorities,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner said, declining to address the proposal specifically. “The department remains committed to a U.S. foreign policy that advances the security and prosperity of the American people.”

On Monday, the White House said President Donald Trump was seeking deep cuts in nonmilitary spending to pay for a $54 billion increase in the defense budget.

“The president said we’re going to spend less money overseas and spend more of it here,” said budget director Mick Mulvaney. “That’s going to be reflected in the number we send to the State Department.”

“We put out our priorities,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added Tuesday, noting that the numbers could be revised.

Lawmakers from both parties were already pushing back — including congressional leaders with significant sway over the budget process.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he didn’t support cutting the international affairs budget and predicted Trump’s proposal would “probably not” pass the Senate. “The diplomatic portion of the federal budget is very important,” McConnell said. “You get results a lot cheaper, frequently, than you do on the defense side.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Democratic vice chairman, said of the proposal, “It is a hasty list of appallingly unbalanced, shortsighted, politically driven priorities.”