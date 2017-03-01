Trump may issue broad call to boost economy but faces GOP flak on health care reforms, diplomacy retreat

President Donald Trump will issue a broad call for overhauling the nation’s health care system and revving up the U.S. economy when he delivers his first address to Congress Tuesday night. But he could leave anxious lawmakers with few specific guidelines for tackling the complicated legislative priorities that have divided his own Republican Party.

In one surprise, Trump may also voice support for immigration legislation, a senior administration official said ahead of the address. The White House offered no details about what the president would want in such a measure, including whether he would support a path to citizenship or legalization for millions of people in the U.S. illegally.

“He is open to having conversations about that moving forward,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Trump’s address comes at a pivotal moment for a new president elected on pledges to swiftly shake up Washington and follow through on the failed promises of career politicians.

The president spent his opening weeks in office flexing his executive power but has yet to push into the complex legislative battles over health care and tax reform. The White House bungled the rollout of a sweeping immigration and refugee ban and has been plagued by persistent questions about Trump campaign advisers’ contacts with Russia during the election. The president has picked fights with the media and the intelligence community, blaming agencies he now oversees for leaking classified information that put him in a negative light.

Trump’s turbulent start has left him saddled with historically low approval ratings for a new president. Just 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey.

Trump advisers say parts of Tuesday’s prime-time speech will amount to a defense of his early actions. He’s expected to tout his decisions to withdraw the U.S. from a sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact and to order the government to start working on a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republicans, impatient to begin making headway on legislation, hope Trump arrives on Capitol Hill armed with specifics on replacing the “Obamacare” health care law and overhauling the nation’s tax system, two issues he’s so far talked about in mostly general terms. GOP lawmakers want to act on both this year but are divided over how to proceed.

More broadly, some Republicans are anxious for the president to set aside his feuds with the media, the intelligence community and the courts, which have overshadowed party policy priorities.

“It would be nice to see a speech that kind of brought us together,” said Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho. “I’m not talking about the far left or the far right. The independents out there, middle of the roaders, those kind of people who want to see government work.”

Trump will be standing before Democrats appalled by his politics and policies, and many Republicans who were barely more supportive during the presidential campaign. However, most Republican lawmakers have rallied around him since the election, hopeful that he will act on the domestic priorities they saw blocked during President Barack Obama’s eight years in office.

Trump’s speech is technically not a State of the Union address, though newly sworn-in presidents do often address a joint session of Congress in their first weeks in office. The Supreme Court justices and members of Trump’s Cabinet will be on hand for the televised event.

First lady Melania Trump will be sitting with special guests on hand to amplify the president’s agenda, including the widows of two California police officers killed by a man living in the country illegally. The widow of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia will also sit alongside Mrs. Trump, a reminder of the president’s well-received nomination of federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s seat.

In public, Trump has spoken about his presidency’s early days with his usual confident bluster, declaring that there’s “never been a presidency that’s done so much in such a short period of time.” But he’s privately vented frustrations to friends and associates.

In the Fox interview Tuesday, Trump gave himself an overall “A plus” for effort, but conceded, “In terms of messaging, I would give myself a C or a C plus.”

Trump recently complained to one associate that the White House was trying to do too many things at once and none of it was breaking through. He told another associate that the White House had lost control of the story surrounding Michael Flynn, who was fired as national security adviser after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and others about his contacts with Russia.

Republicans meanwhile confronted a conservative rebellion in their own party Tuesday over their long-promised plans to repeal and replace the health care law, and beseeched President Trump to settle the dispute in his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

“He’s the leader on this issue right now; he’s the one that’s got to hold us together,” said Rep. Dennis Ross of Florida as he left a morning meeting during which he said Republican leaders urged the rank-and-file to “‘stay strong'” on the issue and told them: “‘Now is not the time to back down.”

The pep talk from leadership came amid signs of serious trouble for the emerging House GOP health care plan even before legislation is officially released. Conservatives are objecting to new tax credits that would help consumers buy health care, arguing they amount to a costly new entitlement.

Influential House conservatives say there’s no way the approach can pass the House.

The dispute comes a month into Trump’s presidency, and seven years after the Affordable Care Act passed a Democratic-controlled Congress with Barack Obama in the White House. Now the Republicans are in charge of the White House and Congress. Yet, having spent all those intervening years promising to uproot the law and replace it with something better, they find themselves flailing and divided at the moment of truth.

Most Republicans and aides professed to have little insight into what Trump would say Tuesday night, and to what extent he would endorse their plan, though several all but begged him to do so.

“What the president can say is that the plan that gets presented to the conference is the one you need to vote ‘yes’ on,” said GOP Rep. Bill Flores of Texas. “That’s how he can be helpful.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin sought to put a positive face on the divisions.

“You’re going to have a lot of churning on any kind of legislative product like this,” Ryan said. “This is a plan that we are all working on together, the House, the Senate and the White House, so there aren’t rival plans.”

“I feel at the end of the day when we get everything done and right, we’re going to be unified,” Ryan said.

For now, most evidence is to the contrary.

After a recess week filled with raucous town hall meetings, lawmakers’ return to the Capitol this week immediately put deep divisions on display. The two leading conservative groups in the House both announced their opposition to House leadership health care plans based on a leaked draft and reports that the bill would cost more than expected while covering fewer people than the Affordable Care Act.

And three key conservative senators, Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas, added their voices in opposition, too, announcing that they will resist “Obamacare Lite” and “accept nothing less than full repeal of Obamacare.”

Amid the high-profile defections, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky summoned Republicans to a meeting Wednesday afternoon to hash things out.

Health care is far from the only issue dividing Republicans. Plans to overhaul the tax code have them tied in knots, and senior lawmakers are busy throwing cold water on Trump’s budget proposal, which was made public in broad outlines on Monday. The budget envisions a huge $54 billion surge in U.S. military spending while slashing domestic programs and foreign aid.

GOP Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, said the budget as presented could not possibly pass the House.

“No, no. There’s a lot of members that have a lot of interest in a lot of these programs,” Simpson said. “There’s more to our government than just defense.”

Yet for defense hawks, Trump’s Pentagon spending didn’t go far enough. Sen. John McCain of Arizona complained that Trump’s plans represented just a small increase over Obama’s own Pentagon wish list.

And, Trump’s budget would leave large deficits intact while sparing Social Security and Medicare, the entitlements that make up an enormous and growing share of the federal budget. That puts Trump in direct conflict with Ryan and other leading Republicans who’ve long advocated adjusting entitlement programs to put them on a more sustainable footing and get deficits under control.

Ryan himself, pressed on whether he still favored reforming entitlements, something that has been his legislative calling card for years, claimed that repealing and replacing Obamacare actually qualifies as entitlement reform.

Republicans hope for clarity on all these issues and more from Trump Tuesday night.

“More than anyone else the president will drive what happens next,” said GOP Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina.

Unlike the inauguration, Democrats plan to attend the speech, with women in the House wearing white to honor the suffrage movement and also to “stand in solidarity with the women of our nation.”

Multiple Republican lawmakers on Tuesday also warned that Trump’s reported plan to slash State Department funding by more than a third would face stiff opposition in Congress.

“It’s dead on arrival, it’s not going to happen,” said the hawkish Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who chairs the Senate appropriations subcommittee on state and foreign operations.

It is imperative that the use of “soft power” continues to be a national security priority, he stressed, saying that if Trump unveils a plan to drastically cut funding for foreign assistance, “Congress will reject it.”

The Wall Street Journal and other U.S. media reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration is proposing to cut the budget of the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development by 37 percent to help offset the White House’s proposed $54 billion boost in defense spending.

Most of the cuts would target foreign aid programs, the administration has said.

“So we will be spending less overseas and spending more back home,” the new White House budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said Monday.

But Congress controls the federal government’s purse strings, and top Senate Republican McConnell did not sound receptive.

Could a budget that slashes such elements by a third pass the Senate? “Probably not,” he told reporters.

“The diplomatic portion of the federal budget is very important,” and often costs far less to achieve progress than on the defense side, McConnell said, adding he was “not in favor” of reducing State’s diplomacy and foreign aid budget.

The current year’s State Department and USAID budget is around $50 billion, a miniscule amount of the overall $3 trillion-plus federal budget.

Sen. Marco Rubio, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, also expressed opposition to slashing funds.

“Foreign Aid is not charity,” he tweeted. “We must make sure it is well spent, but it is less than one percent of budget & critical to our national security.”