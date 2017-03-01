Seeking support from Congress, Trump was almost diplomatic in speech — but will it last?

In his first speech to Congress, Donald Trump finally gave Republicans what they have begged him for: a pivot to presidential.

The question now is how long it will last.

Just a little over a month into his presidency, Trump clearly wanted to use the speech to reset his administration following its chaotic start.

Gone was the dark tone that marked his inaugural address, replaced by optimism and pleas for bipartisan support. Standing before lawmakers, Supreme Court justices and military leaders, the famously unrestrained Trump was softer and almost diplomatic.

“I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart,” he said in the opening of his hourlong speech.

But his address is unlikely to overcome the deep divides created by his first few weeks in office.

For a candidate who sold himself as a master deal-maker, Trump has shown little inclination to get deeply involved with the kind of nitty-gritty negotiating that defines the legislative process.

That has left the Capitol reeling.

Republicans have control over both houses of Congress and the presidency for the first time in decades but disagree on the specifics of long-promised plans to repeal Obamacare and revamp the tax code.

The civil service is in revolt.

And weeks of protests and raucous town halls are putting pressure on lawmakers from both parties to resist his agenda.

The stakes are high. If the Republicans are unable to make good on years of promises, they could enter the midterm elections in a far weaker position than expected.

Trump faces record-low approval ratings — just 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey.

He is nearing the end of big achievements that he can enact by executive order, forcing him to rely on Congress to turn the bold promises of his campaign into actual achievements

Trump needed to use his address to show he could steady his flailing White House and focus on the difficult work required to pass his legislative agenda.

Still, he arrived at the Capitol in a blaze of accusations, enraging his opponents before he even entered the building.

In the 24 hours before his address, he blamed former President Barack Obama for town hall protests and security leaks, called House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi “incompetent” and said his generals — not him, the commander in chief — were responsible for a military raid in Yemen that killed a U.S. Navy SEAL.

In his speech, he called on Washington to “work past the differences of party.”

The candidate who won the White House by taking a hard-line stance on immigration seemed to express openness to a bipartisan immigration bill.

The president whose administration spent much of its first weeks in office battling with the media, intelligence community, federal judiciary and even Hollywood celebrities asked for an end to “trivial fights.”

And after questioning the authenticity of a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers, he condemned those attacks and other racially motivated crimes.

For House Republican leaders, Trump came tantalizingly close to backing their plan to overhaul the tax code by imposing a new tax on imports while exempting exports. He appeared to lend support to their plan for Obamacare by embracing “tax credits” and health savings accounts.

His comments won praise from Republican leaders. House Speaker Paul Ryan called the speech a “home run.”

Ryan’s Democratic counterpart, Pelosi, said Trump’s speech was “utterly disconnected from the cruel reality of his conduct.”

But on other issues, Trump offered barely a blueprint for his initiatives.

He repeated his campaign pledge to make a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure, adding no new details to a proposal that is sure to face fierce resistance from budget hawks. Big promises to make child care more affordable, ensure paid family leave and invest in women’s health and a major education bill were mentioned merely in passing.

There was no discussion of how his administration would fund any of the new — and expensive — programs, putting him in direct conflict with a Republican Party that has long focused on cutting the deficit.

On foreign policy, he promised a massive expansion in military spending even as he made no mention of Iraq or Afghanistan, where American troops are still stationed.

And he avoided commenting on U.S.-Russia relations, an area where he has sparked major controversy even within his own party, making only a nebulous reference to an America “willing to find new friends.”

“We will look back on tonight as when this new chapter of American greatness began,” Trump said at the conclusion of his speech. “I am asking all citizens to embrace this renewal of the American spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big and bold and daring things for our country.”

As they burst into cheers, Republicans quietly wondered which Trump would show up in the morning.