Illinois lawmaker, a veteran, slams Trump military remarks as GOP counterpart reverses on tax returns

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran who lost both legs in combat, criticized President Donald Trump’s comments that Americans “don’t fight to win” wars, saying the remarks show he isn’t fit to be commander in chief.

Trump made the comments to U.S. governors at the White House on Monday. He said his upcoming budget would propose a boost in defense spending to rebuild the military, which he said has been depleted.

“When I was young, in high school and college, everybody used to say ‘we haven’t lost a war,’ we never lost a war, you remember,” Trump said. “Some of you were right there with me, and you remember we never lost a war. America never lost. And now we never win a war. We never win. And we don’t fight to win. We don’t fight to win. So we either got to win, or don’t fight it at all.”

Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, rejected those comments.

“Not only are the president’s remarks not truthful, they are offensive to every man and woman who has ever worn this great nation’s uniform — including thousands currently deployed and in danger,” she said in a statement. “For someone who has never served and thinks he knows more than generals with real combat experience to say these things is disgusting.”

She added that if Trump thinks troops aren’t fighting to win, “he needs to tell the American people why he’s ordering them to remain in harm’s way.”

Duckworth was referring to a campaign speech that Trump made in November 2015 in which he detailed his plans for dealing with Islamic State militants.

“I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me,” Trump said then.

Talking to the governors Monday, Trump cited the Middle East as an example, saying the region is worse off after years of fighting and trillions of dollars spent.

“We have a hornet’s nest,” he said. “It’s a mess like you’ve never seen before. We’re nowhere. So we’re going to straighten it out.”

Republican Rep. David Young meanwhile ignited loud cheers from hundreds at an Iowa meeting last week when he said, “Donald Trump should release his taxes,” calling the move a “no brainer.”

Given the first chance to force the GOP president’s hand, Young passed.

The two-term, Des Moines-area lawmaker returned to Washington and sided with the Republican majority late Monday to block a Democratic attempt to force Trump to release his tax returns to Congress.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., had proposed the resolution directing the House to ask for 10 years of Trump’s tax returns and allow the House Ways and Means Committee to review them in private. Trump broke with most modern-day presidential candidates by refusing to release his tax returns, arguing that he was being audited. However, the IRS has said an audit would not prevent an individual from releasing the returns.

The Republican-controlled House backed Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s motion to postpone the resolution indefinitely on a near party-line vote of 229-185.

An aide to Young dismissed Pascrell’s measure, arguing it was not a serious legislative proposal.

Taylor Mason said the congressman “has publicly stated, while there is no legal requirement for the president to release his taxes, he personally believes he should per the longstanding voluntary tradition.”

Mason said Pascrell’s effort “accomplished its intended purpose as a partisan stunt for political gain.”

Last Thursday, under withering questioning from a sometimes angry audience, Young said that Trump releasing his tax returns to the public was a “no brainer.”

It was a well-documented moment for Young, a soft-spoken House member from a competitive congressional district that includes Democratic-leaning Des Moines and the heavily Republican suburbs and rural areas in Iowa’s southeast.

In the contentious meeting during the congressional recess, Young also said a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexican border, a Trump priority, was necessary and that Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon’s “ideas aren’t permeating throughout Congress.”

Young was elected to Congress after serving as chief of staff to Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.

Two Republicans who were present did not join the majority in Monday’s vote. Reps. Walter Jones of North Carolina, who often breaks with the GOP, and South Carolina’s Mark Sanford, who has called on Trump to release his taxes, voted present.