Tokyo Metropolitan Government report says current Tsukiji site may be tainted by chemicals

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government report compiled last year said the site of the present Tsukiji fish market may be contaminated by chemicals used in a now-defunct dry-cleaning plant, officials said Tuesday.

The revelation, if confirmed, will put Gov. Yuriko Koike in a difficult position regarding the planned relocation of the famous fish market. She has put the move on hold due to contamination at the new location in the Toyosu area, the site of a former gas production plant.

But the latest move showed that even if the Tsukiji market remains where it is now, the site may also be contaminated.

On Tuesday, Koike tried to play the latest revelation down.

The Tsukiji market’s ground is “basically covered with cement and other materials, and we believe there’s no contamination or no legal problem,” Koike told reporters.

The report was compiled last March by the metropolitan government’s construction department, which looked into the history of the market site as part of its procedure to compile a plan for its reuse.

The report that was later submitted to its environment department said that soil at the aging market could be contaminated because it used to house a laundry facility run by the Allied Occupation Forces after World War II. The factory is believed to have used organic solvent solution and is likely to have left toxic materials in the soil.

There is also a gas station at the site that could have also contaminated the soil there, the report said. After receiving the report, the environment department also judged that the soil could be contaminated.

The metropolitan government plans to build a highway over the site once the relocation of the market is completed and last year’s report was compiled as a background check is required when the purpose of use for government land is changed.

The metropolitan government will conduct soil contamination tests at the site where contamination is suspected. If there is in fact a contamination, it will conduct a further investigation, including a boring survey.

The construction bureau planned to conduct the detailed survey after the Tsukiji market’s closure, which has been delayed due to controversy over the relocation.

Koike is slated to make her decision as early as this summer on whether to carry out the market relocation.