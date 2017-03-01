Riken-led researchers succeed in producing 116th element

An international team led by the government-affiliated Riken research institute said Wednesday it has succeeded in producing livermorium, or element 116, an achievement that could hasten the discovery of new elements.

The scientists followed existing studies on livermorium, including research by a U.S.-Russia team.

To synthesize livermorium, the Riken-led researchers used a high-energy “hot” fusion reaction to target the nucleus of an atom with a relatively large number of neutrons.

The team produced the 116th element by bombarding curium, with the atomic number of 96, with a beam of calcium, with the atomic number of 20, a method used by the U.S.-Russia team in their research.

The Riken institute said the achievement is a step toward the synthesis of elements with atomic numbers larger than 118, which no one so far has achieved.

“We have cleared the first stage of verification in the search for new elements,” said Daiya Kaji, a Riken scientist who participated in the livermorium research. “By utilizing the hot fusion reaction, we hope to go one to the next step.”

In November last year, the 113th element, created for the first time by a Japanese team including Riken researchers, was officially recognized and named nihonium. The element was synthesized by shooting a beam of zinc, with an atomic number of 30, at bismuth, with an atomic number of 83.

The technique that produced nihonium used a “cold” fusion reaction involving relatively low energy. But the technique is believed to have a low probability of generating hypothetical elements with atomic numbers 119 and higher.