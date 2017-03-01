Fisherman finds apparent dead North Korean floating off Fukui

A dead man found floating Tuesday in the Sea of Japan off Fukui Prefecture had badges on his clothes bearing the images of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il, the Japan Coast Guard said.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, an angler aboard a boat called the Coast Guard to report that he had found a man’s body drifting some 10 km off the town of Mihama.

The Coast Guard later retrieved the corpse. The deceased, who was 163 cm tall and apparently died more than a month ago, wore black clothes and a life jacket bearing the word “Phnom Penh” and had badges of the two Kims, the Coast Guard said.

These may suggest he was a North Korean. Cambodia and North Korea have diplomatic ties. The Coast Guard plans to conduct an autopsy for further analysis.

Apart from the latest case, the bodies of apparent North Koreans, whether they were defectors or failed spies — have washed up on the Sea of Japan coast in numbers.

In late 2015, at least 10 wooden boats carrying a combined 26 corpses, some already skeletal, were found drifting along the Sea of Japan coast.

Although Japanese authorities have not revealed details, some media reports quoting North Korean experts said they may have been defectors from North Korea escaping oppression under current leader Kim Jong Un. Other reports said they were probably North Korean fishermen with poor equipment but desperate for catches under Kim’s push to increase food supply.