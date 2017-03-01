Bangladesh court condemns five for 2015 drive-by slaying of Japanese farmer

A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday handed the death penalty to five men who killed a Japanese national in October 2015.

The five, all members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen militant group, were sentenced by a court in northern Rangpur district for the killing of Kunio Hoshi, 66, in a drive-by shooting.

Another man was acquitted, after the allegations against him could not be proved, prosecutor Rathish Chandra Bhowmik said.

Fifty-six witnesses testified in the case.

Hoshi was gunned down by unknown assailants riding a motorcycle near his farmhouse in Rangpur district on Oct. 3, 2015.

He had arrived in Bangladesh in May 2015.