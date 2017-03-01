China has conducted 63 seabed studies in Japan’s EEZ: Coast Guard

China has conducted seabed surveys in Japan’s exclusive economic zones without notice, or in ways different from advance explanations to the Japanese government, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida revealed on Tuesday.

“It’s extremely regrettable,” Kishida told a press conference after the day’s Cabinet meeting.

According to the Japan Coast Guard, China was found to have conducted 63 such surveys in the past five years, far more than the 19 carried out by Taiwan and one each by Russia and South Korea.

At the news conference, Kishi said Japan will respond “firmly and calmly” if similar Chinese activities are confirmed in the future.

Specifically, Coast Guard patrol boats will demand that Chinese survey ships stop operations in the Japanese EEZ, and Tokyo will lodge protests with Beijing diplomatically, according to Kishida.