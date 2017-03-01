U.S. litigants claim carmakers, including BMW, Nissan, knew of Takata air bag dangers

Leading auto manufacturers, including BMW and Nissan, equipped their cars with Takata air bags despite knowing they were dangerous, according to legal filings reviewed Tuesday by AFP.

The claims, laid out in a civil case against Takata and leading automakers, broadens responsibility for the scandal to auto manufacturers, which have largely been seen as victims in the exploding airbags scandal.

The debacle led to the largest global auto recall ever following 16 fatalities, 11 in the United States.

On Monday, Tokyo-based Takata formally pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $1 billion after admitting to defrauding customers and auto manufacturers by misrepresenting the performance of air bag inflators.

The $1 billion settlement included $125 million for individuals injured by Takata air bags and $850 million for auto manufacturers to cover air bag recall and replacement costs, the Justice Department said.

But lawyers representing victims in the case said the large automakers were hardly blameless in the fiasco.

“Automotive defendants had independent knowledge … that Takata’s airbags were not safe well before installing them in millions of vehicles,” said a filing from plaintiffs attorneys at Podhurst Orseck, a law firm.

The car companies were “aware that rupture after rupture, both during testing and in the field, confirmed how dangerous and defective Takata’s airbags were,” the filing said.

“For the automotive defendants to call themselves victims insults the real victims here — hundreds of people who have (been) seriously injured or killed.”

Plaintiffs attorneys are still building their case, but said evidence so far pointed to early knowledge of Takata air bag flaws at Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ford and BMW.

Most of those companies did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment. BMW said it could not comment on current litigation.

The problem is linked to a defect that can cause safety devices to inflate with excessive force, sending shrapnel from the inflator canister hurtling toward drivers and passengers.