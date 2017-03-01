YouTube to challenge cable TV with new streaming service

YouTube on Tuesday unveiled a streaming television service offering bundles of live channels, in a direct challenge by the Google-owned network to traditional cable and pay TV.

YouTube TV is tailored for younger generations seeking news, films and more programs without subscribing to cable or satellite service, YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki said.

The new service will allow subscribers in U.S. markets to get access on any connected device to networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, along with “sports networks and dozens of popular cable networks,” according to YouTube.

Set to launch in the coming months, YouTube TV will cost $35 monthly, with six user accounts allowed per subscriber, positioning itself to compete against so-called “skinny bundles” from Dish Network’s Sling TV and AT&T’s DirecTV Now.

“YouTube TV is designed specifically for the needs of a new generation of TV fans who want to watch what they want, when they want, how they want without commitment,” Wojcicki said during a news briefing streamed from YouTube offices in Southern California.

YouTube TV will also include user-created content, with delivery customized for viewing screens from smartphones to big-screen televisions.

The service will launch first in major U.S. markets where local television content can be provided, with YouTube working to quickly expand availability, Wojcicki said.

YouTube TV will also allow limitless recording of shows on servers hosted in the internet cloud, so they can be saved for streamed viewing when convenient.

The complexity of licensing content from television or film studios has been a longtime obstacle for online streaming services that want to provide popular content while avoiding accusations of piracy.

“We’ve been on a 10-year journey with all the content providers, from being sued by quite a few around the world to embracing fingerprinting technology,” YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl said.

“We’ve evolved our relationships with media companies all around the world to incredibly constructive ones.”

YouTube a while back implemented technology that “fingerprints” copyrighted shows or films so software can automatically identify unauthorized uploads to the service.

YouTube TV is also making its debut as the television industry sees a trend toward “skinny bundles” in which people opt for preferred selections of channels based on what they like instead of paying big fees to cable providers for myriad channels, many of which they don’t really want.

The pending mega-merger of AT&T and Time Warner has been billed by the head of the U.S. telecommunications giant as a way to “make a different kind of competitor in the ecosystem.”

At a prestigious WSJD Live conference in California late last year, AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson said that a goal of the merger is to create a competitor to cable service, and depicted a not-to-distant future in which set-top boxes are obsolete because viewers get their content directly from the internet.

He buttressed his point by highlighting a new AT&T DirecTV Now streaming service in the U.S. that costs $35 monthly, comes with unlimited streaming to mobile devices, and boasts more than 100 channels.

Along with its free videos, YouTube has a Red subscription service priced at $10 monthly.

Netflix and Amazon Prime are ramping up how much they spend on original shows, investing billions of dollars in content.

Sony last year expanded its PlayStation Vue internet-based television service to the entire U.S. market, with an aim of luring consumers away from cable subscriptions.

The PlayStation Vue offers streamlined “bundles” for as little as $30 a month without long-term contracts.