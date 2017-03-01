Tokyo stocks soar on weaker yen, Trump’s speech

Stocks soared on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, as investors took heart from the yen’s drop and felt a sense of relief that U.S. President Donald Trump’s congressional speech offered no negative surprises.

The key 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 274.55 points, or 1.44 percent, to end at 19,393.54. On Tuesday, the key market gauge rose 11.52 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 17.77 points, or 1.16 percent, at 1,553.09, after edging up 1.32 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks got off to a firmer start following the yen’s weakening against the dollar on the back of continued expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike in March, brokers said.

The market lost steam in the late morning as investors retreated to the sidelines to await Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night in Washington.

After the closely watched speech ended, stocks staged a sharp rally in tandem with dollar-yen moves.

The speech had no positive surprises, but investors were relieved to see no negative remarks as well, brokers said.

“Trump’s speech didn’t disappoint market players as he stressed his administration’s plan to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure,” said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., said stocks attracted buybacks as “Trump refrained from mentioning the border adjustment tax,” which could hurt Japanese exporters.

“As expected, Trump did not elaborate on his administration’s tax reform measures,” said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“The speech contained no surprise, however, he successfully made market players keep expecting tax cuts for companies and middle-income earners,” he said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,426 to 456 in the TSE’s first section, while 120 issues were unchanged.

Volume slightly grew to 1.99 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.98 billion.

The weaker yen buoyed automakers Toyota, Mazda and Fuji Heavy Industries, as well as technology names Canon, TDK, Hitachi and Kyocera.

Construction machinery makers Komatsu and Kubota were upbeat on Trump’s remarks on infrastructure investment.

Other major winners included insurers Dai-ichi Life, Tokio Marine and Sompo Holdings, and cosmetics maker Shiseido.

Meanwhile, Shiseido’s industrial peer Pola Orbis Holdings met with selling.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average surged 260 points to 19,390.