Dollar soars to ¥113.50 on Fed rate hike bets, Trump address

The dollar surged to levels around ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, as an increasing number of investors moved to bet on an early interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve following a hawkish comment by a Fed policymaker.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s closely watched address to a joint session of Congress, which started before noon in Japan, also made players feel safe to buy, at least to some extent, traders said.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.49-50, up from ¥112.31-31 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0539-0539, down from $1.0594-0594, and at ¥119.61-62, up from ¥118.98-99.

The dollar temporarily sank below ¥112 in New York trading Tuesday, weighed down by falls in U.S. equities and long-term Treasury yields.

However, the greenback showed a quick recovery after New York Fed President William Dudley told CNN that “the case for monetary policy tightening has become a lot more compelling.”

“The Fed is now more likely to raise interest rates in March,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.

The U.S. currency climbed above ¥113.30 in midmorning trading on hopes for Trump’s congressional address, but fell back as low as below ¥112.80 after the speech began.

As Trump gave few details, disappointed players moved to lock in profits, an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

But the dollar regained strength to top ¥113.60 in the afternoon amid a sense of relief after Trump finished the speech without sending any shock waves through the market, a Japanese bank official said.