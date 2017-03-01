South Korea, U.S. begin annual military drills amid North Korean threat

South Korea and the United States kicked off their massive annual military exercises on Wednesday as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to prepare for a “merciless strike” against the enemy forces.

The drills always raise tensions on the divided Korean Peninsula, and this year follow a ballistic missile test by the North and the assassination of Kim’s half brother in Malaysia.

Participation in the joint exercises — known as Key Resolve and Foal Eagle — is similar to last year, a United States Forces Korea spokesman said.

The 2016 drills involved 300,000 South Korean and around 17,000 U.S. troops, as well as strategic U.S. naval vessels and air force assets.

South Korean defense officials have reportedly said the U.S. will send key strategic assets — including the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, F-35 aircraft, and the B-1B and B-52 bombers — for the exercises.

The spokesman said 3,600 U.S. troops have been deployed for the Foal Eagle exercises, the first of the two drills stretching over two months, but declined to provide a total figure.

South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo “stressed the need to bolster the drills” in a phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, who vowed “effective and overwhelming response” against any use of nuclear weapons, Seoul’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Mattis welcomed a deal signed by South Korea with the Lotte Group conglomerate this week to secure the land to station the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system in the South, the two countries said.

South Korea has said it and the United States aim to make the system, which the two countries decided last year to deploy in response to the North Korean missile threat, operational by the end of the year.

Pyongyang has long condemned the joint drills as provocative rehearsals for invasion; Seoul and Washington insist they are purely defensive in nature.

Visiting the headquarters of an army unit, Kim praised his troops for their “vigilance against the U.S. and South Korean enemy forces that are making frantic efforts for invasion,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday.

Kim also ordered the troops to “set up thorough countermeasures of a merciless strike against the enemy’s sudden air assault,” it said.

Last year the impoverished but nuclear-armed North staged two atomic tests and a number of missile launches.

The most recent missile test on Feb. 12 — the first since U.S. President Donald Trump took office — showed some signs of progress in its missile capabilities, according to the South Korean military.