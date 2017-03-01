Chinese forces rumble through Uighur-dominated Urumqi in new display

China has staged a fresh display of military might in its western Xinjiang region, sending more than 10,000 armed police, columns of armored vehicles and helicopters rumbling through the regional capital.

A government news website published reports and photos of Monday’s exercise in the city of Urumqi, where the region’s recently installed Communist Party secretary exhorted soldiers to “bury the corpses of terrorists” in a new people’s war.

Xinjiang, home to the predominantly Muslim Uighur ethnic minority, has seen hundreds killed in recent years in attacks. Beijing has blamed the violence on Islamic militants and separatists and officials in recent weeks have ratcheted up public demonstrations and tightened security.

Local police in one part of Xinjiang announced earlier this month that every vehicle will be tracked using satellite technology as part of an anti-terror initiative.

Activists say repressive government policies have exacerbated tensions and radicalized local youth.