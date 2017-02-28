Warplanes bomb rebel-held parts of northwest Syria as Geneva talks continue

Airstrikes on Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province killed at least 11 people on Monday, opposition activists said, in the latest spasm of violence to mar U.N.-brokered talks in Geneva between the government and the opposition.

Separately, there were unconfirmed reports that a top al-Qaida official was killed in an airstrike, also in Idlib.

Also on Monday, pro-government forces drove Islamic State militants out of a line of villages in the congested Turkish frontier region, blocking the path of rival Turkish-backed opposition forces from reaching the de facto IS capital, Raqqa, opposition activists said.

The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist groups, said Abdullah Muhammad Rajab Abdulrahman, the deputy to al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, may have been killed in a U.S. airstrike on an unmarked sedan on Sunday evening. It cited reports circulating on jihadi social media accounts.

The northwestern province falls largely under the control of an al-Qaida-linked rebel coalition. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians displaced by fighting are living as refugees there.

Images of the vehicle purported to have been carrying Abdulrahman, known more widely by his nom de guerre Abu al-Khayr al-Masri, showed damage to the passenger compartment of the beige Kia sedan but no damage to the engine block. The roof was blown open on the right side of the vehicle.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a top al-Qaida official was killed in a drone strike, but could not confirm it was al-Masri.

Al-Masri was a close associate of Osama Bin Laden and was once the chairman of al-Qaida’s management council, according to a Washington Post report citing leaked U.S. intelligence documents dating back to 2008.

Iranian authorities are believed to have jailed him following the 9/11 attacks before releasing him in a prisoner exchange with al-Qaida in Yemen in 2015.

A senior official in a rival jihadi faction in northern Syria urged caution over the reports, saying other top al-Qaida officials in Syria had staged their own deaths only to defect from the group. The official asked not to be identified because of rivalries between the various factions.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.

Government forces and allied Hezbollah fighters meanwhile cut an arc through Islamic State-held territory to reach independent, Kurdish-led forces near the Euphrates River, effectively preventing Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces from heading south toward Raqqa.

The opposition forces, which seized al-Bab from the Islamic State group last week, will now have to confront government forces or the rival Kurdish forces if they desire to reach Raqqa, which is farther southwest along the Euphrates River.

Those forces are accompanied by a deployment of Turkish troops, tanks and artillery inside Syrian territory. Turkey says the nearby Kurdish-led forces are terrorists.

The opposition accused the government of setting up a buffer zone between opposition fighters and IS.

“The Syrian regime claims it is fighting terrorism but it is not. It cut the path for the Free Syrian Army factions to reach Raqqa,” said Col. Abu Firas, a spokesman for the Free Syrian Army, a loose alliance of mainstream rebels.

The government “claims it wants to fight terrorism but in reality it wants terrorism to stay put, because an end to terrorism would mean the end of regime,” he told The Associated Press.

He spoke after an opposition delegation met Monday with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura to continue talks aimed at resolving Syria’s six-year-old war. The talks, which began last week, have so far been stuck on the agenda.

The government insists the talks should start with an agreement on the need to fight terrorism, while the opposition wants to discuss a political transition.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of the al-Qaida-affiliated Fatah al-Sham Front, criticized the Syrian politicians and rebels taking part in the talks, saying they “were handing victory” to Assad. His group is a coalition of ultra-conservative insurgent factions.

Back in Idlib, the activist-run Baladi News network published footage of rescuers searching for victims in the rubble of a block destroyed in presumed government or Russian airstrikes on Monday, in the town of Areeha.

The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group said it had counted 15 fatalities.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least seven civilians and four other unidentified victims had been killed. It blamed the attack on government warplanes.

The Syrian army advance, if sustained, could open a trade lifeline between the northeast, which has 70 percent of Syria’s oil and also includes rich farmland, and the west, where Syria’s manufacturing is based.

Northern Syria is one of the most complicated battlefields in the multi-sided Syrian war that erupted in 2011.

The army advance has taken place to the south of an area where Turkey and its rebel allies are waging their own, rival campaign, carving out a buffer zone to keep Islamic State and Kurdish groups away from the Turkish border.

Syrian government forces have now come to the edge of a swath of territory dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, which has mostly avoided conflict with Damascus but is seen by Turkey as an extension of the PKK militant group that has waged a three-decade insurgency on Turkish territory. The YPG’s critics have accused it of cooperating with Damascus in the Syrian war.

The spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militia alliance dominated by the YPG, said the Syrian army’s advance would bring benefits to civilians in the area.

“On the trade front and on the civilian front it is seen as an excellent thing, because now there is … a link between the entire northern rural area,” spokesman Talal Silo told Reuters.

Now, he said, there was a direct route from the SDF-controlled town of Manbij to the city of Aleppo “via areas controlled by the SDF and areas controlled by the regime forces.”

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian military on its latest advances, but state media said the village of Fikha al Sagira was captured as the army expanded control of areas south of al Bab city.

The city fell to Turkey-backed rebels on Thursday after months of heavy fighting against Islamic State militants.

By taking Islamic State territory south of al-Bab, the Syrian army is seeking to prevent any possible move by Turkey and the rebel groups it supports to expand southward.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel groups participating in the Turkey-backed Euphrates Shield operation also said on Monday they had captured a string of villages east of al-Bab.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the army had captured some two dozen villages from Islamic State, bringing it to the edge of SDF-held areas south of Manbij.

The SDF captured Manbij from Islamic State last year with backing from the U.S.-led alliance against the jihadi group.

Silo said residents of the northeast who had previously depended on medical care in Aleppo and Damascus would be able to do so again. “All these matters are in the interests of the citizen,” he said.

The Syrian government still has footholds in YPG-dominated northeastern Syria in the cities of Qamishli and Hasaka. The YPG also controls part of the city of Aleppo, where government forces and their allies defeated rebels in December.

The YPG forms the military backbone of three autonomous areas set up in predominantly Kurdish regions of northern Syria since the onset of the conflict in 2011.

Turkey’s intervention has disrupted the YPG’s plans to link up the two autonomous areas of northeastern Syria with the third one, which is located in northwestern Syria.

The main Syrian Kurdish groups and their allies want to preserve their autonomy in a new federal system of government for Syria. Syrian President Bashar Assad opposes the idea.