NTSB probing Long Island crash of vintage plane that killed pair

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a vintage plane on Long Island that left two people dead and one injured.

The plane crashed just beyond a runway and burst into flames Sunday while practicing takeoffs and landings at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

Newsday (nwsdy.li/2lraJ65 ) says the lone survivor, Queens attorney Richard Rosenthal, was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

He was struggling to get out of the plane when help arrived — National Guard members who’d been doing a training exercise nearby.

The rescuers could not reach the other two occupants because of the fire.

New York state police later said a flight instructor and a passenger were killed in the crash.

Police say the crash Sunday in Westhampton Beach killed flight instructor Arieh Narkunski of Brooklyn and backseat passenger Robert A. Wilkie of Hempstead (HEHM’-stehd), New York.

Police say the pilot, Rosenthal of Huntington Station, New York, was hospitalized.