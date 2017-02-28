Tokyo metropolitan government report says Tsukiji site may be tainted by chemicals

KYODO

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government report compiled last year said the site of the present Tsukiji fish market may be contaminated by chemicals used in a now-defunct dry-cleaning plant, officials said Tuesday.

The revelation, if confirmed, will put Gov. Yuriko Koike in a difficult position regarding the planned relocation of the famous fish market. She has put the move on hold due to contamination at the new location in the Toyosu area, the site of a former gas production plant.

The report was compiled in March last year by the metropolitan government’s construction department, which looked into the history of the market site as part of its procedure to compile a plan for its reuse.

The report that was later submitted to its environment department said that soil at the aging market could be contaminated because it used to house a laundry facility run by the Allied Occupation Forces after World War II. The factory is believed to have used organic solvent solution and is likely to have left toxic materials in the soil.

The metropolitan government plans to build a highway over the site once the relocation of the market is completed.