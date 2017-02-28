South Korea’s Jeju airlines forgoes Fukushima Airport due to radiation fears

South Korean low-cost carrier Jeju Air has decided not to use Fukushima Airport for planned chartered flights between South Korea and northeastern Japan due to crew fears of radiation, officials said Tuesday.

The carrier will switch to Sendai International Airport in Miyagi Prefecture to operate the flights between Incheon International Airport and northeastern Japan from March, according to the officials.

Some of the company’s staff expressed health concerns over flights to and from the airport in Fukushima Prefecture, where Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s damaged Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is located.

In a written message to company staff, Chief Executive Officer Choi Kyu-nam said there is no safety problems associated with Fukushima Airport, scientifically speaking.

But the carrier said it will still cancel its chartered service between Fukushima and Incheon to dispel the fears of its employees, the message said.

Jeju Air will use the Sendai International Airport instead to protect the right of Fukushima Prefecture residents to visit South Korea, Choi also said.

The company’s planned use of Fukushima Airport drew criticism from a South Korean labor organization.

H.I.S. Co., which is planning tours using the flights in question, received a request from Jeju Air to change the route, according to officials of the Japanese firm.

H.I.S. hopes that the South Korean company will stick to its original plan and use Fukushima Airport, the officials also said.