Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued and nuclear plant operators reported no problems at their facilities.

The 4:49 p.m. temblor, which originated at a depth of around 52 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

There were no problems reported at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 and idled Fukushima No. 2 nuclear complexes as well as the Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi, according to officials.

Fukushima Prefecture was hard hit by the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami that triggered a triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear complex.

The agency said it believes Tuesday’s earthquake was an aftershock of the March 2011 quake.

Bullet train services on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line were suspended for around seven minutes between Shin-Shirakawa Station in Fukushima Prefecture and Furukawa Station in Miyagi Prefecture, operator East Japan Railway Co. said.

Both the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectural governments said they received no reports of major damage from municipalities. The quake measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in the city of Iwanuma, Miyagi, and coastal areas of Fukushima.

The magnitude and depth of the quake were initially estimated at 5.6 and about 50 km but later revised to 5.7 and around 52 km, respectively.