The highest proportion of deadly traffic accidents involve cars and bicycles: NPA survey

Car-and-bicycle collisions accounted for about 40 percent of fatal traffic accidents in the country last year, a National Police Agency survey has revealed.

The accidents occurred frequently in cases where bicycles were entering intersections from the right side of passenger cars, with most occurring at night, according to the survey.

The reason, according to the NPA, is most drivers tend to focus more on cars entering intersections from the left side.

“We hope that car drivers will pay enough attention to bicycles on their right side and cyclists will abide by traffic rules for their own safety,” an NPA official said.

At night, car drivers may have difficulty noticing approaching bicycles from the right because of limited peripheral vision due to the illumination provided by low-beam headlights, which are designed to minimize glare from oncoming automobiles, according to the agency.

While the agency has called on both car drivers and cyclists to be more careful, it noted that cyclists are more to blame, with many confirmed to have committed traffic violations in car-bicycle crashes in 2016.

The number of deadly collisions between passenger cars and other vehicles totaled 490 last year. Of these accidents, 42 percent involved bicycles, 29 percent involved motorcycles or scooters, and 26 percent involved other automobiles.

Of the 205 incidents of fatal car-on-bicycle collisions, there were 147 cases involving cars and bicycles traveling through intersections. In 87 of the cases, cars hit bicycles that were approaching from the right side.

Forty-two of the 147 collisions occurred at night, and of those cases 33 involved bicycles coming from the right side. The proportion was also higher in nighttime accidents involving cyclists aged 65 or over.

Of the total car-bicycle collisions, 90 percent of the cyclists were confirmed to have committed traffic law infractions, with nearly half either rolling through stop signs or running red lights. The proportion of traffic law violations was higher among elderly cyclists.