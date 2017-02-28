Fukushima fishermen decide to expand fishing zone

Fishermen in Fukushima Prefecture decided Tuesday to expand the fishing zone off the northeastern prefecture nearly six years after a nuclear crisis caused havoc in region.

The Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Co-operative Associations will next month narrow down the restricted zone to within a 10 kilometer radius of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant from the current 20 kilometers.

The federation had proposed in January 2016 to expand the fishing area, citing a declining density of radioactive materials in the sea following the completion of seawalls to prevent contaminated underground water entering the ocean from the plant in October 2015.

But the plan was postponed amid concerns over contaminated debris, which has since been removed.

“We keep saying sea products from Fukushima are safe, based on the results of radioactive tests,” Tetsu Nozaki, chairman of the federation, told reporters after it held a meeting in the city of Iwaki.