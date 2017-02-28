Driver killed, eight people injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Kumamoto expressway

One man in his 60s was killed and eight other people were hurt following a pileup on Tuesday on the Kyushu Expressway in Kumamoto Prefecture, police said.

Five vehicles including a large truck were involved in the accident on the highway in the town of Mashiki around 7:20 a.m., police said, adding that one of the eight injured remains in a critical condition.

According to the police, a large truck hit a minivan being driven by the man, which triggered collisions with other vehicles.

After the accident, two vehicles caught fire, with firefighters putting out the blazes about an hour later. A section of the highway that connected with Kumamoto Airport was closed due to the accident.