Burning vehicles are seen on the Kyushu Expressway in Kumamoto Prefecture after a pileup on Tuesday. | KYODO

Driver killed, eight people injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Kumamoto expressway

Kyodo

KUMAMOTO – One man in his 60s was killed and eight other people were hurt following a pileup on Tuesday on the Kyushu Expressway in Kumamoto Prefecture, police said.

Five vehicles including a large truck were involved in the accident on the highway in the town of Mashiki around 7:20 a.m., police said, adding that one of the eight injured remains in a critical condition.

According to the police, a large truck hit a minivan being driven by the man, which triggered collisions with other vehicles.

After the accident, two vehicles caught fire, with firefighters putting out the blazes about an hour later. A section of the highway that connected with Kumamoto Airport was closed due to the accident.

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge

Burning vehicles are seen on the Kyushu Expressway in Kumamoto Prefecture after a pileup on Tuesday. | KYODO

,