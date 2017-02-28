Tokyo stocks turn higher on buybacks amid yen’s easing

Tokyo stocks managed to end higher for the first time in five market days Tuesday, thanks to buybacks on a pause in the yen’s strengthening and a continued Wall Street rally overnight.

The Nikkei 225 average closed 11.52 points, or 0.06 percent, higher at 19,118.99 after giving up most of its gains toward the close. On Monday, the key market gauge lost 176.07 points.

The Topix, covering all first-section issues, rose 1.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 1,535.32 following a 16.14-point drop Monday.

The TSE got off to a robust start, with investors taking heart from the Dow Jones industrial average’s record-breaking advance Monday and a halt in the yen’s advance against the dollar.

A wide range of issues drew buying on dips in the morning on hopes for massive infrastructure investment in the United States that grew after President Donald Trump’s remarks Monday, brokers said.

Supported by buybacks, the TSE remained comfortably higher almost for the rest of the day. But it came under downward pressure toward the closing, as players moved to adjust their positions ahead of Trump’s congressional speech later in the day.

The yen’s firming against the dollar in the afternoon also “weighed on” the market, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

A major securities house official said Trump’s speech would disappoint investors, noting he is unlikely to mention tax reform.

Meanwhile, an analyst at a think tank affiliated with a life insurer forecast there would be no surprises in the speech as Trump, unlike in a news conference, will only read out a prepared statement.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,203 to 639 in the first section, while 160 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.984 billion shares, from Monday’s 1.838 billion.

Construction machinery makers Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Kubota attracted buying on Trump’s remarks on infrastructure spending.

Brokerage firm Nomura and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine were upbeat after their U.S. peers gained ground Monday.

Other major winners included oil companies JX Holdings, Inpex and Japex.

By contrast, Shiseido met with selling as the cosmetics said Monday it has to recall some products.