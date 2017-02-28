Dollar grows firmer in Tokyo in listless trading

The dollar was firmer around ¥112.30 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday, with investors refraining from active trading to await a congressional speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.31-31, up from ¥112.21-21 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0594-0594, up from $1.0580-0580, and at ¥118.98-99, up from ¥118.72-72.

In the morning, the dollar hovered around ¥112.70 following a rise in long-term U.S. interest rates prompted by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan’s remarks calling for an early rate hike in the United States.

But the greenback shed its early gains in the afternoon, as the Nikkei 225 average lost steam. A drop in U.S. interest rates in after-hours trading also weighed on the dollar.

A wait-and-see mood prevailed in late Tokyo afternoon trading. “Investors found it difficult to take positions” before Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress, an official at a major Japanese bank said.

Many players expected no concrete tax reform measures to be shown in the speech.