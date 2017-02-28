Sharp eyes accelerated return to Tokyo Stock Exchange first section

Sharp Corp. is aiming to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section before the end of the year amid improved earnings, bringing forward its initial plan to do so in 2018, a company executive said Tuesday.

“We hope to return (to the main section) as early as the end of the year and before next spring,” the executive told reporters.

Sharp is currently listed on the TSE’s second section. Listing on the main section, which has stricter criteria, enhances a company’s recognition and credibility.

Sharp said earlier this month that thanks to reform efforts it returned to the black in the October-December period for the first time in nine quarters.

On Monday, Sharp President Tai Jeng-wu said his company will take steps to apply for a screening by the TSE in a bid to return to the first section.

“We were able to reduce costs by some ¥60 billion” over the past six months, the official said.

Sharp was demoted from the TSE’s first section last August after reporting heavy losses and falling into a state of excess debts.

Taiwan’s Hon Hai completed a takeover of Sharp last August with a ¥388.8 billion investment.

The century-old company became Japan’s first major electronics maker to come under foreign ownership after its liquid-crystal display business incurred hefty losses due to stiff competition with rivals in China and South Korea.

Before signing the takeover deal with Hon Hai in April last year, the Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, a government-backed fund, offered a rival rescue proposal, sparking a fierce bidding war with the Taiwanese manufacturer.

Tai quickly implemented reforms, including the enforcement of a personnel system in which employees are praised or punished based on individual performance.

On Feb. 17, Sharp upgraded its earnings outlook for the year through March on a decline in sales-related costs, forecasting a group operating profit of ¥47.4 billion, up from the revised projection of ¥37.3 billion announced Feb. 3.

But the firm expects to remain in the red on a net basis for the third straight year. Even so, it now projects a net loss of ¥27.1 billion, rather than the previous projection of ¥37.2 billion.