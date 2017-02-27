Roppongi Hills kitchen blaze prompts 200 to evacuate; no injuries

A fire broke out at a luxury hotel in the Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills complex on Sunday, prompting about 200 people to evacuate.

An oven at a steak restaurant on the sixth floor of Grand Hyatt Tokyo caught fire around 7:30 p.m. The blaze burned about 10 sq.meters of its ceiling and air duct. According to the Tokyo Fire Department, no one was injured.

The hotel houses restaurants and bars from its first to sixth floors. It offered seats and drinks for the evacuees.

“When I was dining with my family, there was a sudden announcement that said ‘please evacuate and stay calm,’ so I evacuated. I’m surprised at what’s just happened,” said a 64-year-old woman who was at a different restaurant on the fourth floor.