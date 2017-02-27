New Imperial era name likely to be decided without public consultation

The government is not planning to solicit public opinion about a new name to be selected for the next Imperial era if Emperor Akihito relinquishes the throne, a government source said Sunday.

An era name, called gengo in Japanese, remains in use for the length of an emperor’s reign, with the current period under Akihito known as the Heisei Era.

The nation’s era changed from Showa to Heisei on Jan. 8, 1989, a day after Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, the father of Akihito, died. The process to select the era name, regarded as a matter of urgency, was expedited to circumvent the normally required process of incorporating public submissions when enacting an ordinance.

But succession between Akihito and his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, could take place on a predetermined date as the government plans to announce the new era name at least several months before the now 83-year-old Emperor’s envisioned abdication.

The government source noted that by seeking public comment transparency is improved but expressed concern that the government may not be able to come up with a satisfactory name in time if opinions too divergent are presented in the process.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is reportedly seeking to enact special legislation during the current Diet session to enable the Emperor to pass on the Chrysanthemum Throne, a move that will bring the Heisei Era to an end.

An idea to change the era name on the first day of 2019 has been floated among government officials.

To give the nation necessary preparation time for the change of names, the government is planning to announce the new designation in advance.

Changes in era names have affected people’s lives in various ways, as calendars and official documents often designate years by era name with or without reference to the Gregorian date.

Systems engineers and businesses such as calendar makers will be required to reflect the change.

Currently, only posthumous succession is effectively allowed as the Imperial House Law that sets out rules for Imperial affairs lacks a provision regarding abdication.

Emperor Akihito’s abdication has been envisioned following his indication of his desire to do so in a rare video message last summer and if realized, it will be Japan’s first abdication since Emperor Kokaku did so some 200 years ago.

For the selection of the Heisei Era name, the government sought ideas behind closed doors from specialists in oriental studies and Chinese literature.

After the death of Hirohito, the name of Heisei was selected in one day. The government officially solicited ideas for a next era name from intellectuals and presented three ideas to an experts’ panel and the name of Heisei was decided at a Cabinet meeting the same day.

The government is not legally obliged to abide by the outcome of public consultation but is required to give thorough consideration to suggestions and present its opinions on the proposals.