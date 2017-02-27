Dwindling opposition force SDP to relocate headquarters to save on rent

The Social Democratic Party, a smal opposition force whose presence has been declining sharply, will relocate its headquarters from the Nagatacho political district in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward to a building with much lower rent in the capital in May.

Announcing the decision at Sunday’s meeting of party representatives from across the nation, SDP Secretary-General Seiji Mataichi said the party plans to use the saved money to cover costs for its election-related activities.

The new headquarters will be in a private-sector building along the Sumida River in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward.

While the annual rent for the new office will be about a third of the some ¥45 million for its current headquarters, it will take about 15 minutes to travel from the new head office to the Diet in Nagatacho by car.

The SDP is scheduled to start using the new headquarters on May 8.

In 2013, the party moved to its current headquarters, located at the back of the Prime Minister’s Office, from its previous, aging head office near the Diet building.

But the number of SDP lawmakers fell to four after its leader, Tadatomo Yoshida, lost his House of Councilors seat in the July 2016 Upper House election, and political subsidies to the party were reduced as a result.

Of the four SDP lawmakers, two are members of the House of Representatives, and the other two are Upper House members.

“In the next Lower House election, we are determined to win at least five seats, including those for the two current members,” Yoshida said at Sunday’s meeting.