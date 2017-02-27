Panda pair at Ueno zoo confirmed to have mated

A Tokyo zoo’s hopes for a new baby panda grew Monday as it confirmed that its pair of giant pandas had mated for the first time in four years.

Ueno Zoological Gardens said female panda Shin Shin and male Ri Ri, both 11, mated after they were put in the same enclosure Monday morning. They normally live in separate pens.

Last week, the zoo removed the pair from public viewing after the female came into heat.

The breeding season for pandas is from February to May, and the window for conceiving is said to be just a few days.

In 2012, a cub was born to the pair but died six days later from pneumonia. In 2013, Shin Shin showed signs of being pregnant, but it was a false call.