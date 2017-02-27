Japan Coast Guard’s elite rescue squad handles 5,000th mission

The Japan Coast Guard’s blue-ribbon Special Rescue Team has been mobilized for rescue work 5,000 times in its 41-year history.

Since its establishment in October 1975, back when the Japan Coast Guard was still called the Maritime Safety Agency, the specialist team has rescued 2,600 people. Meanwhile, not one of its members has died during their dangerous operations.

The landmark figures were reached this month after a towing vessel was found capsized off Chiba Prefecture on the afternoon of Feb. 19.

The team was mobilized to rescue and search for crew members. In this 5,000th operation, the team rescued its 2,600th person.

The team was established at the Third Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Yokohama following a tanker exploded in Tokyo Bay in November 1974, killing 33 people.

The team has 36 members. They are elites chosen from among Coast Guard divers who go as deep as 40 meters and specialists in airborne rescue work using helicopters.

The Coast Guard mobilizes the unit to deal with dangerous incidents, including ship fires and toxic spills. In September 2015, the team rescued 59 people from floods in Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture.